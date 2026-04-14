Anzac Day 2026: Recognising all who have served, past and present

Source: Ministry for Culture and Heritage



New Zealanders will gather across the country on 25 April to mark Anzac Day 2026, coming together in remembrance of all those who have served the nation in times of war, conflict, and peace support operations.

This year’s Anzac Day holds particular significance following the modernisation of the Anzac Day Act, which affirms that Anzac Day commemorates all who have served New Zealand, including service beyond traditionally defined wars to encompass warlike conflicts, peacekeeping, and humanitarian operations.

Secretary for Culture and Heritage Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae says Anzac Day 2026 reflects an inclusive and evolving understanding of service and remembrance.

“Anzac Day remains one of the most significant days in our national calendar. It is a time when we honour all those who have served – those who did not return, those who carried their experiences home, and those who continue to serve today.

“I encourage people to attend their local services around Aotearoa New Zealand. For those in Te Whanganui-a-tara Wellington, join us at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park for the dawn service at 6am and the national commemoration service at 11am.”

Anzac Day 2026 also marks a moment of renewal at Pukeahu. For the first time since 2020, the National War Memorial Carillon will ring out again – with the bells tolled during the dawn and national commemoration services and a 30-minute carillon recital after each service.

“It will be very special to hear the voices of the fallen echo through the Carillon bells once again at Pukeahu. For generations, their sound has helped anchor remembrance for communities across Wellington and the country. Hearing them again this Anzac Day reconnects us with a powerful tradition,” says Leauanae.