New Zealand’s rarest endemic bird – fairy tern – has boost in numbers

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Department of Conservation

New Zealand’s rarest endemic bird – the black-headed tara iti/fairy tern – has had a boost in numbers, according to the Department of Conservation.

The department (DOC) said a census at the end of March showed the population of the small coastal bird had increased about 15 percent.

It said compared to 1983 when there were only three to four breeding pairs – now, there were nearly 50 birds more than one-year-old in the wild and 11 breeding pairs.

DOC said there was now a higher chance of spotting tara iti on Auckland and Northland’s beaches between Bream Bay, Te Tai Tokerau/Northland and Pākiri, Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, or in the inlets of the Kaipara Harbour.

Auckland Zoo’s curator of birds Juan Cornejo said the zoo’s head start programme had had its most successful year to date – hatching, rearing, and releasing 10 chicks.

DOC programme lead Ayla Wiles said the increase in numbers had been a team effort with volunteers working to protect the bird in the wild.

“What we’re seeing is a net increase off the back of two good seasons, she said.

“Next breeding season’s numbers are looking promising with the potential for 15 (or more) pairs, in comparison to 11 this year, plus up to 10 more fledglings to join the adult population.”

She said the goals ahead of next summer were to monitor more breeding sites, reduce predation and secure more fish supplies for the zoo’s breeding programme.

DOC said despite increasing numbers the tara iti still faced many threats including predation by rats and harrier hawks, storms, and the public and dogs entering protected areas.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand