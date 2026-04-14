Hainan Tourism Promotion Seminar Lands in Madrid, Paving the Way for Deeper Cultural and Tourism Ties Between China and Spain

Source: Media Outreach

MADRID, SPAIN – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 April 2026 – Recently, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province, China, hosted a Hainan tourism promotion seminar for the local cultural and tourism industry at the China Cultural Center in Madrid. This event aimed to further advance cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation between Hainan and Spain.

Hainan tourism promotion seminar held in Madrid, Spain.



Attendees included Yang Changqing, Director of the China Cultural Center in Madrid; Aranzazu Urbina Álvarez, Deputy Director for Sustainability and Tourism Development, Community of Madrid; and representatives from over 30 local cultural and tourism enterprises, travel agencies, and industry associations. Together, they conducted in-depth discussions on bilateral cooperation in culture and tourism. Local travel agencies, cultural and tourism companies, and industry association representatives in Madrid showed strong interest in Hainan’s tourism resources and engaged in extensive exchanges with the Hainan delegation, injecting new vitality into the future coordinated development of cultural tourism between the two regions.

Yang Changqing noted that the seminar provides Spanish travel operators with a window to deeply understand the latest developments in China’s inbound tourism market. She expressed China’s hope to enhance cooperation with Spanish cultural and tourism professionals, aiming for more concrete outcomes in joint tourism product development and two-way visitor exchanges, thereby elevating bilateral cultural and tourism cooperation to a new height.

Aranzazu Urbina Álvarez remarked that the event has created a valuable platform for dialogue between China and Spain, enabling both sides to share insights on core issues such as sustainable tourism development. She expressed her anticipation of visiting Hainan in the future to tour the local tourism sector and pinpoint cooperation opportunities that capitalize on the complementary strengths of the two sides.

Over the past year, cultural and tourism exchanges between Hainan and Madrid have seen remarkable progress. Hainan’s Food Week event in Madrid allowed European audiences to experience the unique charm of this Chinese tropical island firsthand. This year, Hainan officially set up a tourism promotion office in Madrid, which will further open channels for cultural and tourism enterprises from both sides to connect, boosting tourism promotion and cooperation on the ground.

Wang Yuechuan, Director of the International and Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan Market Promotion Division of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province, stated that the Hainan Free Trade Port is actively working to launch a direct flight route from Madrid to Haikou. At the same time, it is continuously improving infrastructure, such as international payment systems and multilingual services, to offer European tourists a more convenient vacation experience.

Hashtag: #HainanTourism

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