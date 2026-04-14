New Zealand lawn bowler Selina Goddard is ‘hungry’ for Commonwealth Games gold

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

After consecutive Commonwealth Games Bronze medals, Selina Goddard wants gold.

The 31-year-old lawn bowler was among the first crop of athletes named to compete at Glasgow 2026, after the New Zealand Olympic Committee on Tuesday named a 12-strong team to compete at this year’s Commonwealth event.

It marks a return to the city where she made her Commonwealth Games debut as a teenager.

“I was just reminiscing on my first games in Glasgow, 2014. So full circle kind of going back there now. It was a bit of a journey. I wasn’t even on the long list at the time that I got selected. I was 19 and I turned 20 on the opening ceremony.”

At the 2014 Games, Goddard picked up bronze in the fours and four years later took bronze in both the pairs and fours.

However, she is not content with runner up.

“Safe to say I’m ready for a bit of a shinier medal now. We got silver at the World Cup and we’re gutted by that. I think that’s a good thing just because we know that we are capable of performing the absolute best. To be in that position to try and get that gold is incredible and now I’m going to be doing absolutely everything possible to make that happen.”

It was a whirlwind ride for Goddard from Takapuna to Glasgow, where she found herself calling idols teammates.

“What was just so special was being in a team with people that I absolutely looked up to in the game and had done these incredible things. I’m entering a team with legends Joe Edwards and Val Smith. And I’m 19-year-old coming in, not really knowing what to expect. They really just showed the grit and resilience that we do have as a team.”

The two Kiwi icons happily took Goddard under their wings.

“I learned a lot about what makes New Zealanders great on that bowls green. I remember I came back from that games so hungry.

I came back with a total different perspective of where I wanted to be. Even when I think of the 2022 games, I came back way more hungry as well. You’re forever wanting to lift your game when you come into those scenarios.”

Now set for her third appearance at the games, Goddard survived a rigourous selection process.

“It’s super tough. So typically we would see a team of five and this time it’s a team of three. So it was very intense and to be named in the three is just incredibly special.”

However, it still feels strange for Goddard to call herself a veteran of the team.

“We get cap numbers and I have the oldest cap number now. I definitely don’t feel like that, but that’s how our game’s evolving. Age is no factor in our game. Any ability as we’ve seen can play this sport, any age can play this sport.”

As well as reduced number of sports, the 2026 Games will see several innovations to bowls, including taking the game indoors for the first time in history.

“The main factor there is the environmental influences. The aim of the game is still the same, but because there’s none of those influences, it should allow you to get closer, be a little bit more precise.”

Goddard first stepped onto a green at five years old, but despite her parents both being experienced players, the game did not come easy for her.

“I wasn’t naturally gifted. I put a lot of time in when I was really young, not really knowing where it would take me. My sister, naturally gifted, beautiful delivery. Does she play the game? No way. So yeah, I always have felt like I’ve had to work really hard at everything and I really enjoy that as well.”

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Bowls and Para Bowls competition will take place from 24 July to 2 August 2026.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand