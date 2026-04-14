New Retirement Commissioner appointed

Source: New Zealand Government

David Boyle has been appointed as Retirement Commissioner, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Cameron Brewer has announced.

Cameron Brewer says Mr Boyle has had a strong focus on retirement savings during his extensive experience in the public and private sectors.

“He played a key role in establishing KiwiSaver at ING and is currently the general manager of KiwiSaver at Fisher Funds.

“With our much-loved Baby Boomers now somewhere between 62 and 80 years of age, issues around retirement savings and caring for our seniors are only growing in prominence. Likewise, the role of the Retirement Commissioner continues to increase in importance.

“Mr Boyle has also previously worked at the Retirement Commission with a focus on improving financial wellbeing, monitoring of retirement villages, and leading the initial development of the Commission’s ‘Sorted in Schools’ financial education programme.

“This experience makes him ideally placed to advise the Government on retirement income policy issues and to champion the steps all New Zealanders should be taking to secure a comfortable retirement.”

Mr Boyle is currently chair of children’s charity Stand Tū Māia, has chaired Ngāi Tahu investment scheme Whai Rawa Funds Limited, and was a board member for youth songwriting charity Play it Strange. His career in the financial sector includes senior banking roles, and he is a regular media commentator on financial issues.

Mr Boyle has been appointed for a three-year term, starting on 18 May.

Mr Brewer also acknowledged outgoing commissioner Jane Wrightson, who will step down after six years in the role.

“I would like to thank Ms Wrightson for her leadership and commitment. Over her two terms as commissioner, she has been a steadfast advocate for better financial capability and retirement outcomes for New Zealanders.”

MIL OSI