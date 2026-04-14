Man to front court following laser strike

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are condemning a man’s actions, after the Police Eagle helicopter suffered a laser strike overnight.

The west Auckland man will appear in court this week facing a serious charge.

At about 2.35am this morning, Eagle was in the Glen Eden area attending jobs when the crew were repeatedly targeted by a laser from the ground.

Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen, Officer in Charge, Air Support Unit, says the laser shone directly into the cockpit of the helicopter and the crew were subjected to the glare and flash blindness associated with such a strike.

“Our onboard technology was able to clearly capture the alleged offender in the act, and instantly identified their address.

“Police ground units arrived quickly and took a 50-year-old man into custody without incident.”

Senior Sergeant Larsen says the man has been charged with endangering transport.

“This offence carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment, recognising the terrible consequences that could occur after lasering any aircraft.

“The Police Eagle helicopter is out there working hard for the protection and safety of our community and this type of behaviour is unacceptable.”

The 50-year-old man will appear in the Waitākere District Court on 20 April.

Police are limited in further comment as this matter is now before the Court.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI