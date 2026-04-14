Rugby: Discipline the focus for Black Ferns as chance for revenge looms

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Black Ferns know they won’t get away with more ill-discipline shown in this weekend’s highly anticipated clash with Canada in Kansas.

The two teams meet for the first time since last year’s World Cup semi-final in England, which Canada won to end New Zealand’s title defence.

The Black Ferns, coming off a big win over the US to start their season and Pacific Four campaign, are desperate to get one back over a Canadian side that has surpassed them in the world rankings.

However, they will struggle if they fall foul of the referees like they did in the victory over the US.

The New Zealanders received three yellow cards, one of which was upgraded to red, in last Sunday’s 48-15 win in Sacramento. Reserve prop Tanya Kalounivale was sin-binned for making contact with an opponent’s head during a cleanout and the card was upgraded to red with the TMO declaring it had “a high degree of danger”.

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u and Vici-Rose Green also got yellow cards, with the team playing with just 13 on the field at one stage late in the match.

Co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu told RNZ the Black Ferns can’t afford to go down a player, or two, against world No.2 Canada.

“Discipline will be a focus for us this week, just limiting our penalties and maintaining composure,” Tukuafu said.

The Black Ferns are rebuilding under new coach Whitney Hansen following last year’s World Cup disappointment and Tukuafu said they have to balance their desire to win every game with their desire to create a new game plans and style of play.

“We have a really cool opportunity to test our rugby DNA. We’ve tried to evolve and all that great stuff. And we’ve got the players to really just light it up.

“So discipline will be a focus and then when we get our opportunities, it’s just about nailing the little parts of rugby, like the body height collisions and making chop tackles so they can’t get a roll on, little things like that.”

Tukuafu said they have plans in place should they cop cards against Canada.

“We prepare for the what-ifs and we prepared for two yellow cards (against the US). It was just about realising we’ve only got 13 (players). The rugby doesn’t change, but we need to change positions. So our halfback went to hooker and out front row coming on and off etc. We prepare for those kinds of things, even if they’re not ideal.

The Black Ferns are also sweating on the availability of prop Tanya Kalounivale as they prepare for their biggest test of the season so far.

Kalounivale received a red card for making contact with an opponent’s head during the victory over the US and Black Ferns Tukuafu said they’re waiting to hear if she will face further punishment.

“Honestly, I’m not too sure,” Tukuafu said.

“I know there’s a judicial process but that’s yet to come to the team at least. So we’ll find out more. But for us, it’s just about getting around her and then knowing that our coaches are going to put things in place to make sure that we continue on our journey.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand