New bridge underway for Tongariro River Trail

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 14 April 2026

The new bridge, built by the Department of Conservation in partnership with Ngāti Tūrangitukua, Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, and Te Kotahitanga o Ngāti Tūwharetoa, will replace the 70-year-old Major Jones bridge, which is no longer fit-for-purpose. Major Jones Bridge is one of the prominent structures on the Tongariro River Trail, located short distance from the Koura Street entrance in Tūrangi.

DOC Taupō Operations Manager Dave Conley says the new bridge will honour the look of the existing bridge, with steel cable supports and a timber deck.

“The new bridge will be about 15cm wider than its predecessor, allowing easier use for cyclists, anglers, walkers, and other recreational users alike.”

Construction is set to occur between 20 April and 30 September 2026, with progress depending on weather conditions.

Ngāti Tūrangitukua Charitable Trust Chair Lauren Fletcher says the Tongariro River is an important taonga to all of Ngāti Tūwharetoa.

“As it flows through our hapū we take our roles as tangata tiaki seriously, and we are looking forward to the construction of the bridge to ensure the safety of all manuhiri who are in our rohe.”

Dave says the existing bridge and Tongariro River Trail will generally remain open for the public during the construction period.

“We’ll be doing our best to minimise disruption, but there will be some noise, and temporary windows of closure to ensure visitor safety. Follow instructions from the crew on site to keep yourself and others safe.”

Construction will require some vegetation clearance, tree removal, and earthworks. The site will be rehabilitated in the 2027 planting season with weed control already underway to give new plantings the best chance of survival. No in-stream work is required.

Hugely popular and loved by both locals and visitors, the Tongariro River Trail offers naturing adventures including walking, biking, and access to world-class fly-fishing pools. With the trail hosting around 50,000 visitors a year, the new suspension bridge will enhance safety, visitor experience, resilience, and ensure ongoing access for another 50 years.

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI