Crash blocks SH1 near Christchurch, trapped people freed from vehicles

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

State Highway 1 is blocked near Christchurch following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called after the two vehicles collided south of Burnham at the intersection of Telegraph Road about 7.30am on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency confirmed one person was trapped in each of the vehicles following the crash, and had since been extricated and were with St John.

St John sent two ambulances, a first response unit, a critical care paramedic, an operations manager and a helicopter.

A spokesperson said it was too early to provide details on the condition of the patients.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

“The Serious Crash Unit have been notified,” police said.

“Traffic control will be in place from Selwyn Lake Road to Telegraph Road.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand