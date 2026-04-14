Football: Auckland FC boss gets one-match ban for abuse

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Auckland FC coach Steve Corica will miss his side’s game against Central Coast Mariners this weekend after receiving a one-game ban.

Corica was shown a red card by the referee late in Auckland’s 2-2 draw with Melbourne Victory last weekend for abuse of the match officials.

The match review panel decided he used “offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures”.

The minimum ban for the offence was one game.

Corica will be replaced in the dugout this weekend by assistant coach Danny Hay.

Auckland are second in the A-League standings, three points behind leaders Newcastle.

They play Central Coast in Auckland on Sunday and then are away to Sydney FC in the last two regular season games.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand