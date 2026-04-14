Name release and appeal for information: Lower Hutt

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Inspector Jamie Woods, Wellington Police:

Police can now release the name of the man found deceased at a Malone Road, Lower Hutt property on 9 April.

He was 29-year-old Nathaniel Sturmey.

We acknowledge this is an incredibly difficult time for Mr Sturmey’s family and support is being provided.

The investigation into the circumstances of Mr Sturmey’s death continues, and there will continue to be an increased Police presence in the Lower Hutt area.

The scene examination has been completed, and Police are working to understand Mr Sturmey’s movements in the hours preceding his death.

Police are appealing to the public for information about the incident and are particularly interested in any suspicious activity in the Waterloo, Lower Hutt area between the hours of 10pm on 8 April and 3am 9 April 2026.

Anyone with information that might help our enquiries can go online or call 105, quoting reference number 260409/9927.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI