Dodgy plates land duo in court

Source: New Zealand Police

Dodgy licence plates spotted by Police have served up two prolific burglars overnight.

An eagle-eyed Police Camera Operator observed a vehicle travelling with mismatched licence plates in Manurewa at about 1.45am.

Counties Manukau Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector MinHo Lee, says Police units arrived quickly to its location at outside a bar on Maich Road.

“Two people were seen leaving the bar and entering the vehicle, and our staff intervened before the vehicle could leave,” he says.

“Further enquiries revealed the pair were also wanted in relation to a spate of burglaries at Auckland businesses so it was a great catch.”

Inspector Lee says further investigations revealed the vehicle was also stolen from Kingseat in January.

“This is a great example of our community keeping an eye out and a reminder for the public to continue reporting any suspicious or concerning activity to Police immediately on 111.”

A 33-year-old man has been charged with nine counts of burglary, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and will appear in Manukau District Court today.

A 35-year-old woman will also appear in Manukau District Court today charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon and six counts of burglary.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI