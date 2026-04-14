Person killed in crash on SH1 near Christchurch

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

A person has died after a crash near Christchurch.

State Highway 1 was blocked and two people were trapped after two vehicles collided south of Burnham at the intersection of Telegraph Road about 7.30am on Tuesday.

Police confirmed one person died at the scene.

Another was taken to hospital by helicopter in a serious condition.

St John sent two ambulances, a first response unit, a critical care paramedic, an operations manager and a helicopter.

Waka Kotahi / NZTA

The road reopened about 11.45am.

Police said officers were investigating the circumstances of the crash.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand