New unit speeds up surgical care at Dunedin Hospital

Source: New Zealand Government

Patients across Otago and Southland are already benefiting from faster assessment and earlier treatment, with Dunedin Hospital’s new Surgical Assessment Unit (SAU) now fully operational, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

Shorter ED wait times

Faster diagnosis and treatment

Improved patient flow across the hospital

“The $2.4 million SAU provides a dedicated space where patients with acute surgical conditions, such as appendicitis or abscesses, can be assessed and commence treatment earlier,” Mr Brown says.

“Patients can be transferred from the emergency department or referred directly by their GP, ensuring they are seen by the right team as quickly as possible.

“This means patients avoid unnecessary waits in ED and instead receive care in a calmer, more appropriate setting, while also freeing up emergency department capacity for those who need it most.”

Initially trialled with three beds in December 2025, the SAU officially opens today with five reclining chairs and six beds.

“More than 630 patients have already been treated in the unit, with clear improvements in how quickly people are assessed, diagnosed, and started on treatment.

“The early results show this unit is making a real difference. Patients are being seen, diagnosed, and treated sooner, and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Operating 24 hours a day, the SAU enables earlier intervention, including prompt pain relief, fluids, and faster access to scans and tests.

“The unit is staffed by highly experienced surgical nurses, Clinical Nurse Specialists, and Registered Nurses, supported by surgical medical specialists. This nurse‑led model ensures patients receive timely, expert care from the moment they arrive.

“Importantly, patients are either admitted from the unit directly to a surgical ward or able to return home with a clear plan if surgery or an inpatient stay isn’t required, reducing delays and improving overall hospital flow.

“We are focused on reducing wait times for patients, particularly in emergency departments as we head into winter. Initiatives like the Surgical Assessment Unit put patients at the centre and will help people in Dunedin get the care they need sooner and in the right place,” Mr Brown says.

MIL OSI