International travel: February 2026 – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

International travel: February 2026 – information release

14 April 2026

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Monthly arrivals – overseas visitors

Overseas visitor arrivals were 408,100 in February 2026, an increase of 53,700 from February 2025. The biggest changes were in arrivals from: