International travel: February 2026 – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand
International travel: February 2026 – information release
14 April 2026
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.
Key facts
Monthly arrivals – overseas visitors
Overseas visitor arrivals were 408,100 in February 2026, an increase of 53,700 from February 2025. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:
- China (up 41,700)
- Australia (up 6,500)
- Taiwan (up 6,100)
- United Kingdom (up 1,400)
- Hong Kong (up 1,400)
- United States (down 7,600)
- Korea (down 1,200).