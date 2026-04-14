Census shows jump in the population of our rarest endemic bird

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 14 April 2026

Efforts by DOC, local mana whenua, Auckland Zoo, stakeholders and many dedicated volunteers this spring-summer have significantly improved your chances of spotting one on beaches between Bream Bay, Te Tai Tokerau/Northland and Pākiri, Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, or in one of the many inlets of the Kaipara Harbour (read below to learn how to identify a tara iti).

Results from the latest tara iti census conducted by DOC at the end of March means we can kick off this year’s Conservation Week (20 – 26 April) with positive news, demonstrating the potential of collective action: the census found an approximate 15 per cent increase in the population meaning there are now nearly 50 birds more than a year old in the wild and 11 breeding pairs. The population hit its lowest point in 1983 when only three to four breeding pairs remained.

DOC Programme Lead Ayla Wiles puts the increase in population down to the strength of DOC’s partnerships and the mahi of volunteers to protect tara iti and the effort to constantly learn, adapt, and improve.

The latest tara iti census conducted by DOC at the end of March found an approximate 15 per cent increase in the population meaning there are now nearly 50 birds more than year old in the wild and 11 breeding pairs. The population hit its lowest point in 1983 when only three to four breeding pairs remained.

DOC Programme Lead Ayla Wiles puts the increase in population down to the strength of DOC’s partnerships to protect tara iti and the effort to constantly learn, adapt, and improve.

“What we’re seeing is a net increase off the back of two good seasons,” Ayla says. “Next breeding season’s numbers are looking promising with the potential for 15 (or more) pairs, in comparison to 11 this year, plus up to 10 more fledglings to join the adult population.”

Auckland Zoo’s Curator of Birds Dr Juan Cornejo says the process of refining incubation and rearing methods has given he and the team confidence in the intensive management tools and their ability to help the species recover.

“As part of this collective mahi for tara iti, Auckland Zoo’s Head Start programme has had its most successful year to date – hatching, rearing and releasing 10 chicks,” he says.

Despite the overall gains of the 2026 breeding season, there were also challenges and losses. Rats and harrier hawks/kāhu predated eggs and chicks, and weather events meant eggs needed rescuing. We also had members of the public and dogs entering protected areas.

“Between now and next summer, we’ll be looking to monitor potential new breeding sites, exploring ways to reduce predation, securing more fish supplies for Auckland Zoo’s Head-Start programme, and undertaking habitat improvements at the current breeding sites,” Ayla says.

“The tara iti is really calling for all our support. So please give back to our rarest endemic bird by donating to NZ Nature Fund or giving your time as a much-needed volunteer.”

More information

Identifying tara iti requires keen eyes. It is the smallest of New Zealand’s terns, weighing in at approximately 70g, roughly the size a blackbird. They have distinctive yellow bills and orange legs which separate them from the more commonly seen white-fronted terns. Each tara iti has unique colour-bands on its leg, so keep an eye out for small terns with fancy leg bling.

DOC works closely with partners, including hapū and iwi groups, Patuharakeke, Te Uri o Hau Environs, Ngā Maunga Whakahii O Kaipara , Ngāti Wai , and Ngāti Manuhiri, Auckland Zoo, The Shorebirds Trust, NZ Fairy Tern Charitable Trust, About Tern, Birds NZ, Auckland Council, Tara Iti Golf Club, NZ Nature Fund and local trapping groups.

Generous support for the breeding season has been provided by organisations including the Shorebirds Trust, Endangered Species Foundation, BYD Andrew Simms, Pākiri Beach Holiday Park, Auckland Council, Manāki Whitebait, Tongariro National Trout Centre, Fish and Game Rotorua, and New Zealand King Salmon.

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI