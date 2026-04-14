International migration: February 2026 – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

International migration: February 2026 – information release

14 April 2026

International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Annual migration

Provisional estimates for the February 2026 year compared with the February 2025 year were:

migrant arrivals: 136,200 (± 1,600), down 1 percent

migrant departures: 111,100 (± 1,200), down 8 percent

annual net migration: gain of 25,200 (± 1,800), compared with a gain of 17,700 (± 300).

Annual migrant arrivals peaked at 234,800 in the October 2023 year.

Annual migrant departures provisionally peaked at 120,500 in the May 2025 year.

Annual net migration peaked in the October 2023 year, with a gain of 135,500.