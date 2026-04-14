First Crisis Recovery Café in the South Island

Source: New Zealand Government

South Island’s first Crisis Recovery Café has been officially opened in Christchurch today by Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey, marking a significant step forward for faster mental health and addiction support.

“We are rolling out Crisis Cafés around the country to better support people in mental distress. Previously, people were going to emergency departments, which are often not the best environments to be in when experiencing mental distress. Instead of a brightly lit, busy ED, people now have the option to go to a calm, peer-led, non-clinical space for support,” Mr Doocey says.

“People don’t need a referral. They can simply show up to the café and receive support when they need it. Peer-led support is provided by people who have lived experience of mental distress and recovery.

“This café is a great example of community organisations working together to ensure New Zealanders receive a better response. The café will be delivered by trusted local providers Purapura Whetu, Odyssey House Trust and Stepping Stone Trust.

“These organisations have a strong track record supporting people with mental health and addiction challenges and are already delivering peer support services in Christchurch’s emergency department.

“Importantly, cafés also better connect people with community services. We know wraparound support is so important, having someone who can help refer people on to long-term support can make a real difference and help people feel less overwhelmed when seeking support.

“It has been heartening to hear the positive feedback about the peer support roles. That’s exactly why we are better utilising peer support workers in a range of settings, including emergency departments, eating disorder services, and inpatient settings.

“Crisis cafés form part of our mental health plan. Just recently I announced a crisis response package that includes more clinical workers in crisis assessment teams, new peer-led acute alternative services, and additional peer support workers in emergency departments and crisis recovery cafés.

“We’re delivering faster access to support, more frontline workers, and a better crisis response. Through community partnerships like this, we can provide more options for support outside emergency departments and better support New Zealanders.”

Notes to editor:

Today marks the official opening, clients will be able to use the café from early May.

MIL OSI