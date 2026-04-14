Charges not carats for jewellery store burglar

Source: New Zealand Police

A man who attempted to steal jewellery in Manukau ended up with a different type of metal around his wrists.

At around 12.15pm on Sunday, the offender entered Westfield Manukau City and headed straight for a jewellery store.

Senior Sergeant Roelof Burger, of Counties Manukau Central Police, says the man allegedly concealed his face with a t-shirt and approached the counter.

“The man demanded staff members hand over jewellery.

“When staff refused to comply with his demands, the offender reached across the counter and attempted to open a cabinet,” Senior Sergeant Burger says.

A staff member activated the store’s fog cannon, sending mist into the air and the offender running.

As the man fled, he allegedly removed an axe from his backpack and discarded it in a rubbish bin.

“Our staff were quickly on scene, arresting the man and also locating the axe nearby,” Senior Sergeant Burger says.

A 24-year-old man appeared in Manukau District Court yesterday, charged with burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded on bail and will reappear on 30 April.

ENDS

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police

MIL OSI