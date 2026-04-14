Tuvalu declares state of emergency over fuel and power supply concerns

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ Pacific / Sally Round

Tuvalu has declared a state of emergency on Funafuti Island for two weeks in light of risks to the fuel and electricity supply.

In a statement on Monday, Tuvalu’s governor-general Tofiga Vaevalu Falani said there is increasing instability in electricity generation and distribution systems on the island.

The measure allows the government broad powers to control supplies and services including transport, or the consumption of fuel and light.

“The declaration was made as a time-bound and necessary measure to enable the government to take coordinated and immediate action to safeguard public welfare, ensure equitable access to critical services, and maintain national stability during this period of heightened risk,” Falani said.

It is estimated the island nation spends around a quarter of its GDP on imported petroleum.

The declaration takes effect as of Tuesday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand