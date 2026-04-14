Hongkong Land and Gammon Construction bring CarbonCure Low‑Carbon Concrete to Hong Kong for the first time

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 April 2026 – Hongkong Land and Gammon Construction have partnered to introduce CarbonCure to Hong Kong. Through this strategic collaboration, the companies are deploying the patented CO₂ mineralisation technology in Tomorrow’s CENTRAL project, marking its first use in Hong Kong. This alliance pioneers low-carbon building materials in the city and accelerates the wider industry’s transition.

(From left to right) Mr. Eddie Tse, Group Sustainability Manager, Gammon Construction; Ms. Ka Yan Chu, Assistant Technical Manager, Concrete Technology Services, Gammon Construction; Ms. Grace Lam, Senior Sustainability Manager, Hongko

Reducing cement‑related emissions without compromising performance

Embodied carbon accounted for 70% of Hongkong Land’s total carbon emissions in 2025, with industry research indicating that more than 80% of the embodied carbon in a typical new commercial building is associated with concrete, brick and steel. Cement production generates about 7% of global CO₂ emissions, more than three times that of civil aviation, making it a critical decarbonisation priority.