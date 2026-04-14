Hongkong Land and Gammon Construction bring CarbonCure Low‑Carbon Concrete to Hong Kong for the first time

Source: Media Outreach
Reducing cement‑related emissions without compromising performance
Embodied carbon accounted for 70% of Hongkong Land’s total carbon emissions in 2025, with industry research indicating that more than 80% of the embodied carbon in a typical new commercial building is associated with concrete, brick and steel. Cement production generates about 7% of global CO₂ emissions, more than three times that of civil aviation, making it a critical decarbonisation priority.
Implementing this innovative technology supports Hongkong Land’s target of achieving a 22% reduction in Scope 3 carbon intensity by 2030. It also aligns with Tomorrow’s CENTRAL project’s sustainability objectives, including using 100% low carbon concrete, 100% green rebar, and 100% sustainable timber during construction, and to divert 75% of construction waste.
Tomorrow’s CENTRAL: a project with sustainability at its core
Tomorrow’s CENTRAL is Hongkong Land’s bold three-year plan to transform the LANDMARK retail portfolio. Announced in June 2024, the project is ambitious in its scope, encompassing extensive façade enhancements, retail renovations and office lift-lobby relocations From inception, sustainability has been the project’s guiding principle.
Eddie Tse, Group Sustainability Manager, Gammon Construction, said: “We are delighted to partner with Hongkong Land on Hong Kong’s first application of CarbonCure concrete. Their strong commitment to sustainability and openness to pioneering solutions have been instrumental in making this milestone possible. By permanently mineralising carbon within building materials and reducing cement use, lower carbon concrete represents a meaningful step forward in embodied‑carbon reduction. With this successful deployment, we look forward to extending similar innovations across the industry and collaborating with more clients to drive low‑carbon construction in Hong Kong.”
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