Save the Children responds after four children reportedly killed in Cyclone Maila

Source: Save the Children



Save the Children is deeply saddened that four children are reportedly among 11 people killed in floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Maila in Papua New Guinea.

Cyclone Maila destroyed homes, roads and bridges, and severely disrupted food supplies as it tracked across parts of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands last week and over the weekend. The Solomon Islands Government has declared a State of Disaster for Western and Choiseul provinces, while the PNG Government said it was waiting for reports from remote communities, but some have suffered extensive damage.

Save the Children is now responding to needs in both countries, including by delivering shelter kits and cash assistance to Bougainville and delivering food and setting up Child Friendly Spaces at evacuation centres in affected areas of Solomon Islands.

The charity also welcomes the Australian Government’s announcement that it will provide an initial $1.5 million to Solomon Islands and $1 million to PNG in humanitarian assistance.

Save the Children Pacific Regional Director Kim Koch said she is devastated for the families affected by this disaster.

“This cyclone has torn through communities, leaving families without homes, food and, tragically, grieving loved ones,” she said. “It is a stark reminder of how exposed children are when cyclones strike. Children are the most vulnerable in disasters and, sadly, often pay the highest price.

“Our teams are working tirelessly and in close collaboration with government to deliver immediate assistance and get children back into safe homes and back to school as soon as possible. We will continue to respond to communities’ needs as the scale of the devastation emerges.”