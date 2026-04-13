Storm News – State of Emergency lifted for Northland

Source: Northland Regional Council



The State of Emergency for the Northland region has been lifted as of 5pm Monday 13 April.

The decision to lift the declaration was made this afternoon following consultation with local councils, emergency services, and welfare support agencies. Based on the latest assessments, the situation across the region can now be effectively managed under recovery arrangements.

Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Group Chair Colin Kitchen said that while some challenges remain, the region is in a position to transition out of emergency powers.

“There are still some welfare, roading, and clean-up issues to work through in parts of Northland, including issues from previous events that have been exacerbated by this weather. However, we are confident we can continue supporting our communities without the need for a State of Emergency,” Mr Kitchen said.

Mr Kitchen said having the State of Emergency in place ensured authorities were well prepared to respond should conditions have worsened, particularly given vulnerabilities created by recent back-to-back weather events.

“The decision to declare a State of Emergency is never taken lightly, but is based on potential risk, forecast information, and the need to act quickly if conditions deteriorate.”

“While Cyclone Vaianu did not impact Northland as severely as some predictions suggested, and the majority of emergency powers were not required, the declaration meant we were ready to respond quickly and keep people safe if the situation had escalated.”We thank the public for their patience and understanding as we worked to ensure Northland was prepared for any outcome.”

Parts of the region are still recovering from previous weather events, and recovery work will continue in the coming days and weeks. Local councils, lifeline utilities, and support agencies will remain focused on infrastructure repairs, supporting affected communities, and addressing ongoing welfare needs.

Mr Kitchen also thanked Northland communities for being prepared and for listening to the warnings.

“I want to acknowledge the effort people across Northland have made to prepare and respond to the warnings issued. While Cyclone Vaianu did not have the level of impact that was initially forecast for our region, it was still important we treated the risk seriously.

“Preparation is always preferable to reaction, especially when severe weather can change quickly.”

“Taking simple steps to prepare, looking out for your whānau, neighbours, and property helps reduce pressure on emergency services and allows support to be directed where it’s most needed. That kind of preparedness makes a real difference for Northland.”