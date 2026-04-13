Tirimoana Road in West Auckland road closed after fatal crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

A road in the West Auckland suburb of Te Atatū South is closed after a fatal crash.

One person has died following the two-vehicle crash on Tirimoana Road at about 7pm on Monday.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

The road remains closed with diversions in place.

Two unoccupied parked cars were also damaged during the collision, police said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand