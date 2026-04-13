PSA – Take inspiration from Australian Govt: encourage public servants to work from home to save fuel and ease costs

Source: PSA



The Government needs to take a leaf out of the Australian Government’s book and step up and direct public service agencies to encourage working from home to conserve fuel and reduce the crippling cost of commuting for many workers.

$20 million advertising campaign urging people to drive less, use public transport and conserve fuel. Australia has also halved its fuel excise. The Australian Government has today launched aurging people to drive less, use public transport and conserve fuel. Australia has also halved its fuel excise.

“With the threat of fuel shortages remaining high, the Government should be doing everything it can to reduce unnecessary travel. Instead, it’s still clinging to its failed back-to-the-office agenda,” said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

“Every public servant who can work from home and who does so instead of driving, is one fewer car on the road burning fuel we can’t afford to waste. This is about conserving a scarce resource as well as easing the financial pain on workers whose commuting costs have surged by $40 to $50 a week.

“Even the Australian Government gets it. Meanwhile, our government refuses to cut fuel excise, or lower public transport fares and is still pushing public servants back into the office. It makes no sense.

“We welcome the temporary 30 percent increase in mileage rates for home and community support workers, a move the PSA campaigned hard for. And it should be made permanent. But it highlights the gap in the Government’s thinking. It recognises fuel costs are punishing many frontline care workers who have no choice but to drive, yet it won’t take the obvious step of reducing unnecessary commuting for thousands of public servants who can do their jobs from home.

“We are in a fuel crisis. A temporary, sensible increase in working from home would ease pressure on our fuel supply, take pressure off household budgets, all while keeping the public service running.

“It’s ironic that this government dragged public servants back to the office with no evidence it improved productivity and has already been forced to back down at MBIE when its rigid policy was found to breach the collective agreement. Now workers are paying through the nose for a commute the Government insisted on.

“The $50 a week tax credit increase for some working families is welcome but does not go far enough. The Government needs to use every tool available to lower costs for workers and letting people work from home where they can is one of the simplest and most effective things it can do.

“The Government needs to look across the Tasman and do all it can right now, as this crisis shows no sign of easing soon.”