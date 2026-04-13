Anzac Day 2026: honouring service, sacrifice and shared history

Source: Auckland Council

Anzac Day remains one of the most meaningful dates in our national calendar – a time to remember courage, sacrifice and the stories that have shaped Aotearoa.

This year, Auckland Council and the Auckland Returned Services Association (RSA) invite communities across Tāmaki Makaurau to come together at services and parades to commemorate our shared history and the generations who have worn our nation’s uniform.

First established to honour the New Zealand and Australian soldiers who fought at Gallipoli during the First World War, Anzac Day has grown into a national day of remembrance for all New Zealanders who have served in conflicts, peacekeeping missions, and military operations around the world.

It is a day to acknowledge courage, loss, resilience, and the enduring impact of service on individuals, families, and communities.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is Pasifika, and Auckland Civil Defence and Emergency Management Chair, Councillor Alf Filipaina, who will attend the Dawn Service at Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum, reflects on the significance of the day:

“I look forward to standing proudly alongside Aucklanders, especially those who have served from our Pasifika community, this Anzac Day as we remember those who never returned and honour those who served and continue to serve. I encourage everyone who can to join a service or parade this year as we reflect together on the legacy of our servicemen and women and pay our respects.”

Parades and Civic Services Across Tāmaki Makaurau

More than 80 parades and services will be held throughout Tāmaki Makaurau, offering Aucklanders many opportunities to commemorate alongside friends, whānau and their own communities.

Key events include:

Anzac Day Dawn Service Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum, Auckland Domain Begins at 6:00am, followed by a haka performed by Vanguard Military School in honour of the Fields of Remembrance.