Anzac Day 2026: honouring service, sacrifice and shared history

Source: Auckland Council
Anzac Day remains one of the most meaningful dates in our national calendar – a time to remember courage, sacrifice and the stories that have shaped Aotearoa.
This year, Auckland Council and the Auckland Returned Services Association (RSA) invite communities across Tāmaki Makaurau to come together at services and parades to commemorate our shared history and the generations who have worn our nation’s uniform.
First established to honour the New Zealand and Australian soldiers who fought at Gallipoli during the First World War, Anzac Day has grown into a national day of remembrance for all New Zealanders who have served in conflicts, peacekeeping missions, and military operations around the world.
It is a day to acknowledge courage, loss, resilience, and the enduring impact of service on individuals, families, and communities.
The theme for this year’s commemoration is Pasifika, and Auckland Civil Defence and Emergency Management Chair, Councillor Alf Filipaina, who will attend the Dawn Service at Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum, reflects on the significance of the day:
“I look forward to standing proudly alongside Aucklanders, especially those who have served from our Pasifika community, this Anzac Day as we remember those who never returned and honour those who served and continue to serve. I encourage everyone who can to join a service or parade this year as we reflect together on the legacy of our servicemen and women and pay our respects.”
Parades and Civic Services Across Tāmaki Makaurau
More than 80 parades and services will be held throughout Tāmaki Makaurau, offering Aucklanders many opportunities to commemorate alongside friends, whānau and their own communities.
Key events include:
-
Anzac Day Dawn Service Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum, Auckland Domain Begins at 6:00am, followed by a haka performed by Vanguard Military School in honour of the Fields of Remembrance.
A full programme of regional events will be available on OurAuckland, with updates posted regularly.
Auckland Harbour Bridge lights up for Anzac Day
Vector Lights on the Auckland Harbour Bridge will pay tribute to the courageous military personnel of Aotearoa New Zealand – past and present – by lighting up for Anzac Day. These efforts also raise awareness for Poppy Day, the RSA’s annual fundraiser which kicks off on 17 April and aims to improve health and wellbeing outcomes for New Zealand veterans of all ages.
The Auckland Harbour Bridge will light up from Thursday 16 to Saturday 25 April, with a commemorative display that will run every 15 minutes from 6pm until midnight. There will also be special dawn showings from 5am to 7am on Anzac Day.
Warbirds take to the skies
Aucklanders can once again look to the skies as the New Zealand Warbirds Association performs a special Anzac Day flypast on Anzac Day 25 April 2026 across New Zealand.
In the Auckland area, the NZ Warbirds formation is expected to begin its procession over Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum before continuing over surrounding suburbs from approximately 10:30am.
All flights are weather dependent.
For those unable to attend in-person, you can watch the Anzac Day Dawn Service on live TV via MĀORI+.