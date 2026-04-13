Nationwide expansion of cancer treatment services

Source: New Zealand Government

Thousands more New Zealanders will be able to access life-saving cancer treatment closer to home, with a nationwide expansion of community infusion services underway, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

Hundreds more infusion treatments every week nationwide

14 new infusion centres and expansions at 14 existing sites

Thousands more patients getting cancer care closer to home

“Infusion services are essential for delivering a wide range of treatments, particularly for cancer,” Mr Brown says.

“Our record $604 million investment in Pharmac through Budget 2024 delivered 66 new medicines, including 33 cancer treatments. That’s life‑changing for many thousands of people, but it also requires increased infusion capacity to ensure patients can access these medicines when they need them.”

Around 13,000 additional cancer infusions are expected in 2025/26 – a 12 per cent increase compared with prior volumes.

“To meet this demand, we are delivering 14 new infusion centres and expanding a further 14 sites across the country, so more patients can receive treatment in their own communities.

“Once fully implemented, the expansion will deliver 218 more chair-days of treatment space each week. This will allow hundreds more patients to be treated weekly across the country, with each chair typically used by three to five patients per day.”

New and expanded services have already been rolled out, including:

New centres in the Bay of Islands, Buller, and Waitākere

Expanded services in Whangārei, South Auckland, Taupō, Wairoa, Napier, Whanganui, Wellington, Christchurch, and Timaru

Further rollout through to 2028 will include:

New centres in Dargaville, Henderson, Greenlane, South Auckland, Te Kūiti, Hāwera, Waipukurau, Horowhenua, Golden Bay, Christchurch, and Rolleston

Expanded services in Kaitaia, North Shore, Taranaki, Kāpiti, and Ashburton

This expansion is supported by a $210 million investment announced as part of Budget 2024 to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment, and grow the workforce needed to deliver additional treatments following the Pharmac funding boost.

“As part of this investment, a nationwide programme is underway to meet rising demand and ensure more consistent access to care, no matter where people live.

“This includes actively recruiting for additional staff to deliver infusion services, including Senior Medical Officers, specialist nurses, pharmacists, and other allied health professionals.”

Mr Brown says improving cancer outcomes is a key priority for the Government.

“Our focus is on ensuring patients can access cancer treatment sooner and closer to where they live. That means not only funding new medicines, but making sure the health system has the capacity to deliver them.

“This expansion puts patients at the centre, enabling more New Zealanders to start treatment earlier, receive care closer to home, and spend less time travelling for appointments and more time with their families,” Mr Brown says.

MIL OSI