New Zealand’s fuel stocks stable, latest update shows

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Quin Tauetau

The country’s fuel levels have dipped slightly, but officials say stocks remain sufficient and there is still no sign of supply disruption.

The latest Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) update recorded 59.7 days cover of petrol, as of midnight Wednesday. That’s down from 62.6 days at the last update.

Diesel stocks would stretch 49.1 days (down from 51.7) while jet fuel was set to last 50.7 days (down from 53.5).

Less than half of the total fuel stocks, however, were actually “in-country” with the remainder still on ships.

On-land supplies amounted to about 26 days, 22 days and 25 days of petrol, diesel and jet fuel respectively.

Five ships were up to two days away, with another nine within three weeks of arrival.

MBIE officials said “no concerns” had been reported about future fuel shipments.

“There is currently no indication of fuel supply disruption, and fuel continues to flow normally into New Zealand.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand