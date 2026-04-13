Two in hospital after chemical reaction at Dunedin Airport’s sewage treatment plant

Source: Radio New Zealand

Pretoria Gordon / RNZ

Two people have been taken to hospital after a chemical reaction at Dunedin Airport’s sewage treatment plant.

Fire and Emergency said it was called to the plant at the rear of the airport about 11.50am on Monday.

Three fire trucks, three specialist appliances and one incident commander remained at the scene at 2.30pm.

A spokesperson said two litres of hyperstat chloride and three litres of sulphuric acid were mixed together in a container leading to the workers’ injuries.

Fire crews were using soda ash to neutralise the chemicals and the site would need to be decontaminated before workers could return.

St John said two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand