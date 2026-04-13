a2 Milk drops profit forecast due to supply chain disruptions

Source: Radio New Zealand

Getty Images

Infant milk formula (IMF) exporter a2 Milk says supply chain disruptions are making it difficult to meet Chinese demand, which is expected to see its full-year profit outlook fall short of expectations.

In a market statement, the company said it was experiencing temporary in-market product availability issues.

The issues involved the availability and cost of freight, production delays, longer lead times to meet changes to quality standards and changes to customs clearance requirements.

The company had revised its FY26, last updated in February, to reflect the market conditions.

Revenue growth of low to mid double-digit percent versus FY25

Gross profit margin to be about 14 percent to 14.5 percent (previously 15.5 percent to 16 percent)

Depreciation and amortisation to be approximately $20 million (previously $20m to $24m)

Interest income to be lower due to lower market rates and net transaction cash outflows

Net profit to be little changed or down on FY25 (previously up)

Capital expenditure of approximately $60 to $80m

The company said a range of key risks could materially impact expected revenue and earnings outcomes including, but not limited to, further delays in freight and clearance timing, trading upside and downside, challenging macroeconomic conditions, China IMF category dynamics and competitive intensity, product and supply related risks, cross border trade, foreign exchange movements, changes in interest rates, farmgate milk pricing and other commodity prices, regulatory changes and the Middle East conflict.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand