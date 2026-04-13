AMSA Signs Strategic Cooperation with the Philippine Olympic Committee

Source: Media Outreach

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 April 2026 – The Asian Mind Sports Association (AMSA) is pleased to announce the signing of a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on 30 March 2026. This Agreement establishes a formal framework for long-term collaboration, aimed at advancing the development of mind sports in the Philippines.

Under this partnership, AMSA and POC will work closely to align competition structures with international standards, including the standardisation of rules, formats, and regulatory systems. Both parties will also work to integrate online and offline competition platforms, while jointly developing a sustainable digital ecosystem encompassing user engagement, ranking systems, and data-driven capabilities.

The collaboration will cover a broad spectrum of AMSA-recognised disciplines, including chess, go, xiangqi, bridge, speed cubing, and poker where permitted under applicable laws, and may extend to additional disciplines upon mutual agreement. In parallel, both parties will undertake capacity-building initiatives and nationwide awareness programs to strengthen institutional capabilities and expand participation in mind sports across the Philippines.

This Agreement reflects AMSA’s ongoing commitment to fostering structured, internationally aligned development of mind sports and to strengthening partnerships with National Olympic Committees and governing bodies across Asia.

Hashtag: #sports #Philippines #AsianMindSportsAssociation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.