Manawatū Police urge community to take precautions when heading into water after incident

Source: New Zealand Police

Manawatū Police Search and Rescue, Surf Life Saving New Zealand, and Coastguard New Zealand are urging people to remain vigilant and to be prepared when heading out on the water.

Sergeant Marcus Fellerhoff says over the summer there were eight incidents in the Kapiti, Horowhenua, and Manawatū coastlines that required emergency assistance.

“Early last week, Police Search and Rescue were alerted to a person in difficulty off Otaki Beach after falling from their kayak.

“They were not wearing a lifejacket and had no form of communication to call for help. The kayak was also not suitable for ocean conditions and eventually sunk.”

A joint response was launched after a person on the beach saw them get into difficulty and called emergency services.

“We worked alongside Surf Life Saving New Zealand, Coastguard Tautiaki Moana and Coastguard Manawatū, Wellington Rescue Helicopter, and a private helicopter in the area at the time.

“The person was located some time later cold, tired, and very lucky,” says Sergeant Fellerhoff.

Manawatū Police Search and Rescue would like to thank all those involved in locating the person and getting them to safety.

Police urges members of the community to ensure they are properly prepared with the right skills and equipment before going into the water.

“Wearing a lifejacket, carrying a reliable form of waterproof communication, and making sure you have equipment suitable for your activity can be the difference between coming home or devastating consequences.

“So far this year, our area has experienced a higher than usual number of easterly winds, and while the sea can appear calm, these winds can quickly push people offshore and into difficulty.”

This incident is a reminder to members of the public to ensure they take the proper precautions before going into the water and take the following steps:

Always wear a properly fitted lifejacket, no matter the experience you may have.

Carry two reliable forms of waterproof communication, this can include a marine radio or a phone in a waterproof bag.

Use equipment or vessels that are appropriate for the environment, particularly in the ocean.

Check the weather and sea conditions before heading out, including wind strength and direction.

Tell someone your plans, including where you’re going and when you expect to return.

Stay within your capabilities, if you have any doubt – stay out.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI