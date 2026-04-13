Expansion of cancer infusion services announced

Source: Radio New Zealand

An expansion of cancer infusion services will allow “thousands” more New Zealanders to access “life-saving cancer treatment closer to home”, says Health Minister Simeon Brown.

Brown at Waitākere Hospital on Monday morning announced 14 new infusion centres and expansions at 14 existing sites, enabling “hundreds” more treatments every week.

“Infusion services are essential for delivering a wide range of treatments, particularly for cancer,” Brown said. “Our record $604 million investment in Pharmac through Budget 2024 delivered 66 new medicines, including 33 cancer treatments. That’s life‑changing for many thousands of people, but it also requires increased infusion capacity to ensure patients can access these medicines when they need them.”

He said about 13,000 more infusions were expected to be needed in 2025/6, up 12 percent.

“Once fully implemented, the expansion will deliver 218 more chair-days of treatment space each week. This will allow hundreds more patients to be treated weekly across the country, with each chair typically used by three to five patients per day.”

New services had already been set up in Bay of Islands, Buller, and Waitākere, he said, and existing services expanded in Whangārei, South Auckland, Taupō, Wairoa, Napier, Whanganui, Wellington, Christchurch, and Timaru.

By 2028, there will be additional new services in Dargaville, Henderson, Greenlane, South Auckland, Te Kūiti, Hāwera, Waipukurau, Horowhenua, Golden Bay, Christchurch, and Rolleston, and expanded services in Kaitaia, North Shore, Taranaki, Kāpiti, and Ashburton.

“As part of this investment, a nationwide programme is underway to meet rising demand and ensure more consistent access to care, no matter where people live.

“This includes actively recruiting for additional staff to deliver infusion services, including senior medical officers, specialist nurses, pharmacists, and other allied health professionals.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand