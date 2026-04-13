PM welcomes Palau President for first state visit

Source: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will meet with Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. when he visits this week for what will be the first visit to New Zealand by a Palauan president.

The visit comes as Palau prepares to host this year’s Pacific Islands Forum, with New Zealand set to host in 2027.

“I look forward to discussing how New Zealand and Palau can continue to work together closely on the key issues facing the region, particularly ahead of our respective Forum hosting responsibilities,” Mr Luxon says.

“As consecutive Forum hosts, we want to make the most of the next two years. The Forum provides an important opportunity to work with partners and ensure their support reflects priorities set by Pacific countries.”

While in New Zealand President Whipps will also meet several Cabinet Ministers, a range of agencies and businesses, and iwi in both Auckland and Rotorua.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro will formally welcome the President to New Zealand at Government House in Auckland on Monday 13 April.

MIL OSI