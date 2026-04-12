Two dead, two in critical condition, after Gisborne crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Two people have died after a crash near Gisborne overnight, police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Tucker Road, about 11.40pm on Saturday.

Two people were found dead at the scene.

Two more were in a critical condition and were taken to hospital, while two others were moderately injured.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, police say.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand