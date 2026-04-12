Live: Pacific Four – Black Ferns v USA in Sacramento

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the action, as the Black Ferns take on USA in Sunday’s Pacific Four game in Sacramento.

Three players will make their debuts with new coach Whitney Hansen’s first team selection – loose forward Mia Anderson, halfback Tara Turner and winger Justine McGregor.

All three were on the reserves bench.

Kickoff is 11am NZT.

Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Laura Bayfield, 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 7. Kennedy Tukuafu, 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 9. Maia Joseph, 10. Ruahei Demant, 11. Ayesha Leti-I’iga, 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, 13. Amy Du’Plessis, 14. Mererangi Paul, 15. Renee Holmes

Bench: 16. Vici-Rose Green, 17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, 18. Tanya Kalounivale, 19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, 20. Mia Anderson, 21. Tara Turner, 22. Hannah King, 23. Justine McGregor

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand