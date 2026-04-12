Storm News – Northland overnight update on Cyclone Vaianu

Source: Northland Regional Council



Severe winds were recorded across parts of Northland overnight. Wind gusts of up to 120km/h were observed at Cape Reinga and Tutukākā Harbour, while Hokianga Harbour recorded gusts of up to 110km/h.

In relation to rainfall, the southeastern areas of Northland have seen the highest totals, with Whangārei recording approximately 90 millimetres during the warning period as of 6am.

As the system continues to move south, winds across Northland are beginning to shift to the south-west. Gale south-westerlies are expected to continue affecting parts of the region throughout today.

https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home#upper-north Both the Strong Wind Warning and Heavy Rain Warning for Northland remain in place until later this morning, with conditions scheduled to be reviewed by MetService around 10am. People are encouraged to continue monitoring official forecasts and warnings at:

At this stage, the majority of rivers across the region are receding, although some river levels remain elevated and may still be rising.

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency closed State Highway 1 through the Mangamuka Gorge from 7pm yesterday due to safety concerns. Crews are currently assessing conditions, and a decision on whether the gorge can safely reopen will be made later this morning. The most current information on the state highway network is available via NZTA’s Journey Planner:

Northland Civil Defence continues to advise people to delay any unnecessary travel. Those who do need to be on the roads are urged to drive to the conditions and take extra care.

At this time, no additional road closures have been confirmed. However, inspections are ongoing and further issues may be identified. Roading crews will respond as quickly as possible, and motorists should allow extra time for travel.

Yesterday afternoon, six households in Kerikeri were proactively evacuated due to the potential risk posed by nearby trees. Most residents, along with their pets, were able to stay with friends and family.

Overnight, Top Energy reported two power outages:

One affecting 786 customers in the Omapere-Opononi-Whirinaki area

One affecting 373 customers in the Waikare through to Rawhiti area

Both outages are currently expected to be resolved around the middle of the day today. At this time, Northpower is reporting no outages, with crews remaining on standby.

Members of the public who encounter storm-related damage or roading issues on public property are encouraged to report them directly to their local council:

Whangārei District Council https://www.wdc.govt.nz/Council/Contact-us/Report-it

Kaipara District Council https://www.kaipara.govt.nz/contact-us

Far North District Council https://www.fndc.govt.nz/Your-council/Contact-council

Northland Civil Defence continues to work closely with local councils, emergency services, and partner agencies and will provide further updates as conditions change.