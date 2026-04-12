Storm News – Cyclone Vaianu Response Update #2

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand is continuing to respond to 111 calls for assistance in areas affected by Cyclone Vaianu.

Most of the calls have come from the east coast of the North Island, reflecting the path of the storm and the high winds and rainfall.

Since 5am today, fire crews have responded to more than 100 calls, relating to wind damage and surface flooding.

Fire and Emergency is maintaining full readiness to respond to incidents in all areas already affected by the cyclone and in places where the full force is still to come.

Assistant National Commander Ken Cooper says specialist resources including teams with enhanced rescue and water response capability are in position ready to assist local brigades.

“In addition, resources will be moved from Rotorua to the Bay of Plenty to assist in areas most impacted by weather.

“We want to acknowledge and thank our communities for adhering to the safety advice and keeping off the roads and out of flood waters.

“We urge people to remain vigilant and to keep informed through your local Civil Defence and for weather updates MetService.”