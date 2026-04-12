Rāwene residents urged to use less water after main break

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/Far North District Council

Residents and businesses in the Far North town of Rāwene are urged to immediately reduce water use, due to a major break in a main.

The Far North District Council said Sunday morning’s break had caused water storage levels to plummet to just 15 percent.

Everyone connected to the Ōmanaia-Rāwene water supply must reduce consumption immediately, or risk the town’s reservoir and taps running dry.

Hokianga Hospital was not affected by the break.

The council said some residents would be without water entirely for at least four hours, while contractors carried out repairs.

A water tanker stationed on Russell Esplanade would provide free, treated water until 6pm or when water supplies were restored.

The water main break was caused by a section of Parnell Street slumping at the intersection with Mariner Street.

Even after the pipe was repaired, residents would need to conserve water for at least 24 hours, while the reservoir refilled.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand