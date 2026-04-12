How to stop your bed becoming a microscopic eco-forest

By
MIL OSI
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0
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Up to 300ml of sweat goes onto our sheets every night, along with the skin cells we shed, says a microbiologist.

“And it doesn’t matter what the temperature is outside, you will still sweat. And don’t forget the dead skin cells that you shed as well, that the house dust mites will then come along and happily eat,” Primrose Freestone professor in clinical microbiology at the University of Leicester told RNZ’s Sunday Mornings.

For this reason, she is an advocate of the morning shower.

Washing cotton sheets at 60 degrees centigrade will sanitise them.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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