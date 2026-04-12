‘She has lain forgotten’: the Māori composer whose 110-year-old song features in Hollywood blockbuster

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Alongside hits by The Beatles and Harry Styles, the soundtrack to sci-fi blockbuster Project Hail Mary includes a powerful version of the waiata ‘Pō Atarau’, a song originally written in te reo Māori which became a global hit in English as ‘Now is the Hour’.

Erima Maewa Kaihau (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Te Ata) — the woman who first penned its vocal melody and original te reo lyrics back in the mid-1910s — didn’t receive the attribution or payment she deserved for her song’s success, says Austin Haynes.

“It’s a real shame that she has lain forgotten for such a long time, and that the song has become detached from her own name and kōrero, her own story,” he tells RNZ’s Nights.

This video is hosted on Youtube.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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