One dead after electric bike crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Tom Kitchin

One person has died after a crash involving an electric bicycle on a rural road near Palmerston North.

The crash on Banks Road at Rongotea happened about 12:40am Sunday, and only one vehicle was involved, police said in a statement.

The rider died at the scene, they said.

A scene examination has been carried out at the site, and the road has now reopened.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand