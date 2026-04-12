One dead after electric bike crash

Source: Radio New Zealand
One person has died after a crash involving an electric bicycle on a rural road near Palmerston North.
The crash on Banks Road at Rongotea happened about 12:40am Sunday, and only one vehicle was involved, police said in a statement.
The rider died at the scene, they said.
A scene examination has been carried out at the site, and the road has now reopened.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand