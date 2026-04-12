Discipline problems but Black Ferns score commanding win over USA at Pacific Four

Source: Radio New Zealand

PHOTOSPORT

A hat-trick of tries to winger Mererangi Paul has helped propel the Black Ferns to a 48-15 victory in their opening Pacific Four match in Sacramento.

Their ever-willingness to attack paid off for the New Zealanders in the second half, after leading just 19-15 at halftime, as they gave Whitney Hansen a superb start in her first test as head coach.

Paul scored tries in the eighth, 15th and 52nd minutes, showing her speed, kick-and-chase and brilliant finishing skills.

Renee Homes also grabbed a double and added five conversions and a penalty for a total of 23 points. She missed out on another possible conversion when the referee timed her out for taking too long.

The New Zealanders scored seven tries to two for the Americans, who played with grim determination in the first half and manged a number of steals at the breakdown.

For all the positives for their win, the Black Ferns have discipline problems to sort out with three yellow cards issued against them. One of them – against reserve prop Tanya Kalounivale for head contact during a cleanout, was upgraded to red, with the TMO declaring it had “a high degree of danger”.

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u and Vici-Rose Green also got yellow cards, with the team playing with just 13 on the field at one stage late in the match, which finished in torrential rain at Heart Health Park .

The Black Ferns play Canada in their next match next Saturday, with the New Zealanders keen to avenge their World Cup semifinal loss when the teams last met in September.

See how the game unfolded below:

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand