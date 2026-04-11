Live weather: Warnings upgraded, more emergencies declared as Cyclone Vaianu arrives

Source: Radio New Zealand

Cyclone Vaianu is making its way toward North Island, with an orange heavy rain warning in place for Northland and parts of Bay of Islands from Saturday night.

Local states of emergency have been declared in Whakatane, Hawke’s Bay and Waikato.

Aucklanders recieved an emergency notification via their phones shortly before 2pm.

Coromandel Peninsula is under a red strong wind warning and orange heavy rain warning from the early hours of Sunday morning.

Northland and south of Bay of Islands to Hokianga Harbour, Auckland and Great Barrier Island are under orange heavy rain warnings from Saturday night.

An orange heavy rain warning will be in place from the early hours of Sunday in the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane including Rotorua and Gisborne/Tairawhiti north of Tolaga Bay.

Earlier this week, MetService warned the combination of damaging winds, heavy rain and coastal inundation makes this a multi-hazard, potentially life-threatening event.

There were concerns for power outages, falling trees, flooding, slips and potential road closures that could isolate communities.

Zoom Earth

The forecaster urged people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts, adjust plans as needed and be prepared to act, following all advice of local authorities.

Heavy rain watches have also been issued. Some areas may be upgraded to orange, or possibly red level warnings as the cyclone approaches and its track becomes clearer.

MetService/Screenshot

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand