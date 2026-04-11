Job well done resolving rooftop incident

Source: New Zealand Government

All young people who had accessed the rooftop of the Korowai Manaaki residence have now come down, thanks to the hard work of staff on site.

“I want to thank all the staff who worked hard throughout this incident to resolve the situation. This was a multi-agency effort, including staff from Oranga Tamariki, Police, and Fire and Emergency who all responded,” says Minister for Children Karen Chhour.

“The efforts and professional coordination of the people on the ground have allowed for an effective and efficient handling of the situation. You have all done an excellent job.

“I am relieved that there were no concerns for public safety, and that all the young people remained within the confines of the facility.

“The facility and everyone responding did exactly what they needed to do. This was a job well done and I am proud of the way it was handled.”

MIL OSI