Supercars’ Sunday races at Taupō Super 440 round cancelled due to cyclone

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Supercar organisers have cancelled Sunday’s race day at the ITM Taupō Super 440, with Cyclone Vaianu making its way toward the North Island.

Following the state of local emergency for the Waikato region, including the Taupō District, Supercars has determined that conditions on Sunday present an “unacceptable risk”.

Organisers say the safety of fans, teams, and all event personnel is the priority.

Race 10 of the Supercars Championship has been added to the opening day of next week’s ITM Christchurch Super 440 – the first Supercars round to be held in the South Island.

Supercars executive chair Barclay Nettlefold said it was disappointing the final day of racing could not go ahead.

“This is an unprecedented situation that has never occurred in the history of the Supercars Championship,” Nettlefold said.

“We deeply regret the impact this cancellation has on our fans who have travelled to Taupō to be part of this event. But a cyclone of this intensity leaves no other option, and the safety of everyone at the circuit has to come first.”

Meanwhile, Australian driver Brodie Kostecki took pole for Saturday’s first race, which is underway. Wellington’s Ryan Wood is on pole for the second race at 3.30pm.

Ticketek NZ will contact affected ticket holders in the coming days with information on refund options.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand