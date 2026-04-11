MIL OSIAM-NCAsiaAsia PacificClimate ChangeCTFDJFHealthHousingKBMIL NZ OSIMIL OSI - New Zealandnatural disastersNew ZealandRadio New ZealandScienceTransportUniversitiesVehiclesWeather How to protect your home from flooding By MIL OSI - April 11, 2026 0 1 Source: Radio New Zealand This story is a republished version from March 2026. When people prepare for tropical cyclones and severe weather events, there are some simple steps to protect your home and belongings from flooding. Nick Brown, head of intelligence for Auckland Council’s Healthy Waters team, says in extreme rainfall, public drains can’t take all the stormwater. “They’re for day-to-day events,” he says. “When you get really extreme rain it’s the ground surface that the water is meant to flow across on its way down to the streams and ultimately the coast.” Nancy Baines, left, and Nick Brown are party of Auckland Council’s Healthy Waters and flood resilience team RNZ / Kate Newton – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand