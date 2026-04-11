Police attend Christchurch home after reports of firearm possession

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Police said community members may see police presence in the area as they continue to enquire. RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Police cars are at the scene of a home in Jennifer Street, Christchurch after reports of a person possessing an alleged firearm.

Senior Sergeant Craig Ellison said they got the call at around 12.15pm on Saturday.

Ellison said community members may see police presence in the area as they looked into it.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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