Live: Chiefs v Moana Pasifika at Rotorua International Stadium – Super Rugby Pacific

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the Super Rugby Pacific action as the Chiefs take on Moana Pasifika at Rotorua International Stadium.

Moana Pasifika have given veteran lock Jimmy Tupou the chance to play his first game for the franchise, going up against his former team, who he played for during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Head coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has named him on the bench, bringing his valuable experience and leadership to spark energy in the second half.

Kickoff is at 2.05pm.

Team lists

Moana Pasifika: 1. Malaki Hala-Ngatai, 2.Millenium Sanerivi, 3. Paula Latu, 4. Tom Savage, 5. Veikoso Poloniati, 6. Miracle Faiilagi (c), 7. Niko Jones, 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, 9. Augustine Pulu, 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 11. Glen Vaihu, 12. Lalomilo Lalomilo, 13. Tevita Latu, 14. Solomon Alaimalo, 15. William Havili

Bench: 16. Samiuela Moli, 17. Abraham Pole, 18. Atu Moli, 19. Jimmy Tupou, 20. Semisi Paea, 21. Melani Matavao, 22. Patrick Pellegrini, 23. Tyler Pulini

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris, 2. Tyrone Thompson, 3. Reuben O’Neill, 4. Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 5. Tupou Vaa’i (c), 6. Samipeni Finau, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Simon Parker, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Damian McKenzie,11. Kyren Taumoefolau, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 13. Kyle Brown, 14.Leroy Carter, 15. Liam Coombes-Fabling

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister, 17. Jared Proffit, 18. Sione Ahio, 19. Fiti Sa, 20. Luke Jacobson, 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Josh Jacomb, 23. Reon Paul

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand