Auckland FC fight back to draw in fiery encounter

Source: Radio New Zealand

www.photosport.nz

Auckland FC have eked out a 2-all draw with Melbourne Victory after coming from behind in a fiery encounter at GoMedia Stadium in Auckland.

With just two games now left in the regular A-League season, it was a crucial clash for second-placed Auckland FC and they will be disappointed with their slow start.

Fourth-placed Melbourne Victory struck first in the 23rd minute through Franco Lino.

Just before half-time Sam Cosgrove equalised when he managed to make something out of nothing in front of goal and the teams went into the break 1-all.

A few minutes into the second half Melbourne Victory scored off the boot of Nishan Velupillay to take the lead.

Lachlan Brook brought Auckland fans to their feet with a sensational goal in the 81st minute to tie things up.

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With just minutes left, the nerves ramped up as both sides searched for a winning goal. Auckland FC coach Steve Corica was red carded and ordered to leave the sideline after he protested a referee call.

Auckland FC were coming off a defeat and a draw in their last two games and Cosgrove told Sky Sport it was disappointing to walk away with just a solitary point.

“We’re not going to lose faith, we’ll keep pushing, we’ve got six more points to go and we’ll be pushing hard for those,” Cosgrove said.

Brook said it’s crucial they win their next two games.

“We’ve got two games now and we have to win both, it’s not even up to us now, it’s up to other teams to drop points so we have to go out there and try and gain maximum points,” Brook said.

Auckland FC host Central Coast Mariners next Sunday.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand